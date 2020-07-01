Leach
Brenda Lee Leach, born on September 24, 1964, in Beaufort, SC to David T. Thomas and Patsy Soles Thomas, passed away on June 28, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital.
She married Michael Leach on February 9th, 1983. She resided in Jacksonville, FL.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Michael Leach, son Michael Jason Leach (Melissa), her father David T. Thomas, brothers David B. Thomas, Michael L. Thomas, and David J. Thomas (Rochelle), sisters Lisa Thomas-Swaine (Britton), and Janelle Thomas-Turner (Christopher), her grandchildren Alyssa Leach, Arianna Leach, Alex Reeves, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Soles Ward, and her sister, Gladys Diana Thompson.
Arrangements are being handled privately by the family. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.
