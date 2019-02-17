STILTNER-FALCONE

Brenda Stiltner-Falcone passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 11, 2019.

She was born on June 28, 1955, in Grundy, Virginia. Brenda lived in the Boston area for many years where she met and married her husband, Gary Falcone, before moving to Jacksonville in 2005. She worked for Black Knight Financial Services for eight years before retiring in December of 2017.

Brenda was Gary's cherished wife, partner, best friend, and love of his life. She had a passion for great food, good wine, and traveling to destinations both close to home and around the world. She was incredibly generous of spirit and thoughtful of others, making friends wherever life took her. She kept her family and friends very close to her heart, always. It is those loving relationships that sustained her through an extremely difficult year of battling Sarcoma cancer. Brenda will be remembered as someone who embraced all the best that life had to offer. She lived with a purpose and intensity that radiated warmth and caring to others. Those loved by Brenda are the richer for having known her and she will be greatly missed.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Gary Falcone; sisters, Linda Yates and Becky Scales; brother-in-law, Alan Yates; nieces, Kara Yates and TJ Scales; cousin, Nancy Lester, her husband, Larry, and daughters, Sara and Hayley. She was predeceased by her mother, Lola Mae Stiltner, and sister, Sally Beverly.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Sarcoma Foundation of America (https://www.curesarcoma. org/donate).

Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home... Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary