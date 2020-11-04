Turner
Funeral service for Mrs. Brenda T. Turner will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00AM in Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church where she held membership. She was employed by Duval County School Board, retiring after 34 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her loving husband, Raynell Turner; children, Aaron (Candace) & Ravnell (Langston); grandchildren, Shan'teria, Noah, Nasir, Najee, Langston, & Lennox; siblings, Minnie Hooks, Havert Thomason, Darlene Thomason, & Deborah Thomason-Hopkins (Joseph); uncle, Vernon King (Altamese); and goddaughter, Taimiko Green. Viewing and visitation will be held in the mortuary on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 4 until 7PM and in the church on Friday one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
