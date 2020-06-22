Breslow
Brian David Breslow, age 59, passed away on June 17th, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida.
Brian graduated from Post University with a Bachelor's degree in Business. Brian had a long career in Health Insurance Technology.
Brian worshipped and practiced in the Baha'i faith. Brian loved cats, was a skilled woodworker, and a Yankee fan.
His parents Beatrice and Stanley Breslow predecease Brian.
Surviving family members are: Sister, Janice Klein (David) of Somerset, NJ, brother, Mark Breslow of Berlin, CT, niece Sarah Jarrell (James) and their 2 children Hayley and Noah of Flemington, NJ, nephew Sam Klein (Jezmae) and their daughter Beatrice of Pennington, NJ. Cousins Carol Bagcious (Al) of Jacksonville, Florida, and his precious cat Ruby.
Virtual service will be held at the burial in the Eternal Light Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Palm Beach County Florida on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2:15pm.
Donations in Brian's memory can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.