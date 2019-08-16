|
Earley
Brian David Earley, 79, of St. Johns, FL passed away on August 11, 2019, in New York City. Brian was born in Fitchburg, MA to Thomas and Kathryn Earley. He graduated from Boston College and spent his professional career in sales and healthcare management. He started his career at Xerox and later worked for Paul Revere and retired with AvMed. He was the ultimate salesman and manager. He LOVED Golf. He is survived by his wife Jeanne, who were married for 52 years, children Michelle, Matt (Nicole), Katie (Joby), grandchildren Brianna (Kevin), Louis, Isabella, Brogan, Eliza, Quinn, James, and Blair, his brother Thomas, niece Beth, nephews Michael, David, and Kevin.
Services will be held on Monday, August 19th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL at 11 am. Any donation to be made to The American Heart Assoc, Holy Family Catholic Church or your .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019