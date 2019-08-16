Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Earley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian David Earley

Add a Memory
Brian David Earley Obituary
Earley
Brian David Earley, 79, of St. Johns, FL passed away on August 11, 2019, in New York City. Brian was born in Fitchburg, MA to Thomas and Kathryn Earley. He graduated from Boston College and spent his professional career in sales and healthcare management. He started his career at Xerox and later worked for Paul Revere and retired with AvMed. He was the ultimate salesman and manager. He LOVED Golf. He is survived by his wife Jeanne, who were married for 52 years, children Michelle, Matt (Nicole), Katie (Joby), grandchildren Brianna (Kevin), Louis, Isabella, Brogan, Eliza, Quinn, James, and Blair, his brother Thomas, niece Beth, nephews Michael, David, and Kevin.
Services will be held on Monday, August 19th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL at 11 am. Any donation to be made to The American Heart Assoc, Holy Family Catholic Church or your .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.