Brian Matthew Killoran, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimers. He was born April 7, 1942 in County Clare, Ireland to John and Nancy Killoran, graduated from St. Flannan's High School and All Hallows Catholic Seminary in 1966. He served 12 yrs. as a parish priest in Jacksonville, Ft. Walton Beach and Fernandina Beach, Fla. Changing careers in 1978 he became Director of Human Resources with the Jim Walter Corporation. He married Susan Cratem in 1980, lived 3 yrs. in Houston and 28 yrs. in Stockton, Ca. His enjoyments included many outdoor activities such as snow skiing, white water rafting, golfing and gardening; serving on the San Joaquin Grand Jury and volunteering as a golf course marshal. Brian and Susan retired to Jacksonville in 2012, where Brian enjoyed swimming in the ocean, family time and international travel. Often described as a kind and gentle man, Brian never met a stranger and was known as the ultimate host.

Brian is predeceased by his brother, Brendon and nephew Brendon Jr. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan, sisters Anna Ryder (Frank), Sheila Killoran (Rory Gannon), brother-in-law George Cratem (Susan), sister-in law Stephanie Spiegel (Mark) and many nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 7 pm at Hardage -Giddens, the Oaklawn Chapel. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 2:00 pm at Assumption Catholic Church; doors open at 1 pm for family to receive guests and for those wishing to express thoughts about Brian. Reception following at Kohls Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society or .

