Bridget G. Girard, age 63, of Jacksonville, FL passed away April 21, 2019. She was born in Lovelock, NV, graduated from West York, PA High School and studied Chemistry at Penn State. She was married to Jeffrey C. Girard in 1975 and began a family with the birth of Heather Lynn in 1978 and Jeffrey Alan in 1982. Corporate moves to New Jersey, Minneapolis, Green Bay and Jacksonville coincided with the pursuit of both tennis and golf. Since 2002, Bridget was Vice President and operator of Beam Dynamics, Inc.

Bridget was always passionate about caring for her whole family as well as crafts through which she captured memories. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, daughter and son, Heather Withrow and J. Alan Girard, grandchildren Addison and Kelley Withrow, father, Richard Taylor and siblings, Billie Taylor and Audrey Barnes. A private memorial service will be held in Jacksonville, FL.

