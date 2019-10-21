|
Keniston
We regretfully announce the rising and setting of the sun of the life of Bridgit Michelle Keniston of Orange Park, FL, a native of Columbia, SC, she was born August 6, 1961. She passed peacefully at home with her mother by her side on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Beloved daughter, sister, wife, and friend, she is survived by her loving parents Sylvia and Norman Ellisor of Jax, FL and Keith Ellisor, cherished brother. Dearly loved husband Curtis Keniston of Orange Park, FL, USAF (retired). Very special aunts, Peggy (John) Schnell of Jax, FL and Sandra (Jack) Branham of W. Columbia, SC. Also, treasured godson Brandon Tebo and goddaughter Mya Fritz. Numerous cousins, family and friends who were all dear to her heart.
A member of San Jose Baptist Church, her love of life and faith was elevated by her belief in God and the knowledge that one day she would live in heaven. She was a graduate of Ed White High School and worked at Insurance World of Jax for over 39 years.
She had a heart of gold and a smile that out shined the sun, her memory will forever burn in our hearts. May the love and grace of God keep her in His tender care.
Services will be held Wednesday, October 23, at 12:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019