Brittany Smith
Smith
Brittany Sue Smith, 32, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2020. She was born in Ludington, Michigan on September 29, 1988. Brittany graduated from Ludington High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Radiation Therapy from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. Brittany worked as a Lead Radiation Therapist, BSRT (RT) for the University of Florida Proton Therapy Institute. Brittany had a passion and lived her life for her beloved horses, especially Riot and Opie. Brittany received the gift of a donated heart on Mother's Day, 5/8/94, when she was 5 yrs old. She lived her life so fully with her transplanted heart of 26 yrs. She loved her spin classes she taught, but mostly loved her family, especially her beloved niece, Kelsey Sue. She is survived by her parents Wendy Sue & Patrick Maloney of Jacksonville and Bobby & Lisa Smith of Michigan; sister, Shelby (John) Smith; niece, Kelsey Sue Bergreen; horse Opus "Opie" Magnum and furry friends, Darla & Razzle.
A celebration of Brittany's life will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Oak Grove Funeral Home, Ludington, Michigan. Memorial contributions to cover funeral expenses may be made to the family at Wendy Maloney, 2859 Montilla Dr, Jax, FL 32246.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
