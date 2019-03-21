MARLEY

Mr. Bruce C. Marley, 90, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born December 28, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Justin L. Marley and Bonita C. Marley.

Mr. Marley's early life was spent in Mooresville, Indiana. He graduated from Mooresville High School and attended Indiana University. He joined the Marine Corps in 1948 and proudly served our country as a sergeant in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Chosin Few. While still serving in the military, he met and married the love of his life, Annette Daniel Marley, on June 9, 1951. After leaving the service in 1952, he settled in Jacksonville to raise his family and embarked on a long and successful career with Southern Bell Telephone Company, retiring after 34 years as an Inspector/Instructor. Bruce was a Lifelong member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, and attended Jacksonville University.

Mr. Marley will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends traveling, watching football, and camping. He had the gift of gab, a wonderful memory, and loved to entertain others with his stories. He was an active member of Arlington Presbyterian for many years and was an ordained Elder.

Mr. Marley is survived by his wife, Annette, his sister, Sue Culmer, his son Daniel Marley (Robin), his daughter, Julia Marley, grandchildren Justin Marley, Blair Marley, and Ryan Taylor (Belen), and great-grandsons Johnny Taylor and Tony Taylor, as well as his step-grandsons, Dennis Kennedy (Stacie), and Matthew Kennedy (Caroline), and great-grandchildren Landon, Serena, and Jude.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 22, at 11:00am at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, with Dr. David Lee officiating. At a later date, committal services will be held with military honors at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Please share your condolences and memories at www.corey-kerlin.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mr. Marley's memory to the Highlands United Presbyterian Church, located at 10900 McCormick Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225.

Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd. Jacksonville, FL. 32211 Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 21, 2019