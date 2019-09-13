Home

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
Inurnment
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Bruce Carden Obituary
Carden
Bruce Carden, Bronze Star Recipient and 28 year Veteran of the US Army and US Air Force has been called to his next duty assignment in Heaven/Vatralhalla. Bruce will spend his days protecting his beloved wife Karen. Keeping a watchful eye over his son, David his daughters: Megan and her son, Daynen. Alliyah, Cassandra, Haley, and his son Tyler. Bruce will continue to keep a special eye on his daughter, Nancy: her husband James, their children Catherine and Samuel. As always he will look out for his youngest son Joseph.
Bruce will surely safeguard: Kathy, Lorrie, Berring, Benedict, Paul, Sheila, and his beloved Aunt Betty
And all his wonderful friends he amassed over the years, never doubt he will be looking over you as well. Once a cop, always a cop.
Trahan Family Funeral Home, 419 Yoakum Court, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the funeral home.
Inurnment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to afa.org, specifically the Wounded Airman Project. They assist Airmen as they tackle the mission of moving on from wounds, injuries, and illnesses suffered while serving our nation.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
