Bruce Stuart Collins, 58, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born on November 16, 1960 to Dorothy Wargo Collins and Kenneth Maynard Collins Jr. As a young man Bruce moved to Jacksonville, Florida from Long Island, New York with his family. Bruce was an avid Florida Gator and Jacksonville Jaguar fan and a longtime member of the Moose Lodge. Bruce loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

Bruce is predeceased by his father, Kenneth Maynard Collins Jr. and brother, Kenneth Maynard Collins III.

He is survived by his loving mother Dorothy Collins; daughter Kayla (Cody) Bledsoe; son Kenneth (Kenny) Stuart Collins; sister Ruthann (Uwe) Schwab.

Visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Wednesday May 29, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207 followed by a Memorial Service will be held at 11am.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 737-7171.

