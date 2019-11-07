|
Flowers
Bruce Edward Flowers was born on September 21, 1957, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Buck and Abbie D. Flowers, the 4th of 9 children. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved son, Shelton L. Flowers; grandparents: Leroy and Eddie Lee Watts Flowers; Oscar Bailey and Mariah Goshay Gaynor.
Bruce was educated in the public schools of Duval County, graduating from New Stanton Senior High School, class of 1975. Bruce was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving honorably until 1979. He later obtained an AA in Culinary Science from FJC, and he attended the American Culinary Institute of St. Augustine FL. Bruce was a consummate cook and Chef, a role he performed for many local restaurants and other establishments over the years. He could go from international cuisine to southern favorites with the snap of a finger! He began his career with the State of Florida in 1986, serving as Corrections Officer I and II; Classifications Officer; Food Service Director I and II, retiring in 2013 after 27 years of dedicated service. Bruce also actively served on the Everlasting Families of Blodgett Homes and Surrounding Communities reunion committee, a role he thoroughly enjoyed. Bruce was baptized as a child at First New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Davis St, under the leadership of Reverend C. C. Brown. Later in life, he attended Greater St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church, where he also served as a Culinary leader for a period of time.
Bruce was a dedicated son, brother, husband, and father. He absolutely adored his children and grandchildren and had a special bond with each of his siblings. Although he was professionally trained, his first foray into cooking began in our Mom's kitchen. He led any and all things related to cooking in the family! He was an avid FSU fan, and his game parties would rival some family reunions because he was known for preparing way more than what was needed! Bruce was truly devoted to his family and will be greatly missed. He leaves a strong and rich legacy to mourn his passing:
Children: LaShonda Harper; Tiffany Joyner; Brittany Flowers; Isial Flowers; Shelsey Flowers, grandchildren: Mariah Smart; Danila Flowers; Shelton Flowers; Ashanti Reed, siblings: Leroy Preston (Mary); Lawrence (Frances), Valerie, Kenneth (Rosetta), Russell (Thais), Barry, Doreatha (Mark), Annie (Jerome), Gregory, and Michael (Alisha), nieces and nephews: Roderick Sr, DeAlice, Albert Jr, Rhonda, Russell,II, Jessica, Kimberly, Lawrence II, Damion, Derwin, Jasmine, Nikenya, Russhelle, Marca'e, Ciera, Icy, Abbie, Jennetta, Jerome II, Jermaine, Jessica, LaTanya; Michael Jr.; MaKayla; Miracle; Malachi; Luke, great-nieces and nephews: Roderick Jr, Brittany, Keyerra, Daniel IV, Jimmy III, Aniya, Dallas, Christian, Daija Eurich, Emanuel, Jasmine, Damenisha , Tayana , Paris, Destiny, Kevin , Jamaal, Serenity, Courtney, Cameron, Cobe , Charlotte, Hunter, Nikolai, Kayden, Braylen, Jo'Neil, Jamari, James Jr., Anae', Jerome III, Jakaria, Jada, Jaliyah , Justice, Christopher, Jamiyah. Great-great nephew: Brendon, aunts: Liz Flowers Gant (Edward); Ernestine Morgan, cousins: Reddick, Carswell, Turpin, and Watts Families. Viewing is Friday, 11/08/2019 at St. Thomas Family Life Center from 4-7 pm. Homegoing celebration, 11 A.M. Saturday 11/09/2019, St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by Holmes, Glover, Solomon Funeral Home.
