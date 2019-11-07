|
|
Roberts
On November 7, 2019, Bruce Edward Roberts, age 93, passed away. Bruce was a Jacksonville native, born February 2, 1926 to Edith Ferm and Ewart T. Roberts. Before graduating from Robert E Lee High School in 1944, Bruce enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. He was an armorer and machine gunner on a B-24 Liberator during WWII. Bruce retired after 40 years as a registered jeweler and certified gemologist at Underwood Jewelers. He was a 60+ year member of the Riverside Masonic Lodge (33rd degree Mason), York Rite Masonic Bodies and Morocco Temple of the Shrine. He was an active member of Lakewood Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and for 5 years on the steering committee of PEPS (Progressive Energetic Presbyterian Seniors). In 2016, Bruce moved to Gainesville, FL to be closer to family.
Bruce was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine Walker Roberts and his son, Bruce G. Roberts. He is survived by one son John E. Roberts (Sandra), two grandchildren J. Fielder Roberts (Aleigha) and Jenna D. Mueller (Joseph), and numerous nieces and nephews.
We will celebrate Bruce's life and all that he meant to us at 2:30pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.
Arrangement by Haradge-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171 www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019