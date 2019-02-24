METTE

Bryan Linnine Mette, Sr., age 77, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 13, 2019 at St. Vincent's Southside Center for Caring with his loving family by his side. Bryan was born in Jacksonville, FL on March 26, 1941 to the late Melvin L. Mette and Lila Mae Rickett Mette. Bryan enjoyed his longtime career as an Crane Operating Engineer. He loved NASCAR, racing as a dirt/modified driver and mechanic for 15 years. He won 1997 NASCAR True Value Mechanic of the Year for the Sunbelt Region. He was a member of the William B. Barnette Masonic Lodge Local # 187 of Jacksonville for 34 years and served as a Santa for 15 years. He was known as "Santa Hoho" by many in his Duval County community. Bryan also enjoyed vacationing at Sampson Lake in Bradford County and spending time with his family and his black lab, Baby Girl. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Edith Cathy Brown Mette.

Bryan is survived by his children, Bryan Linnine Mette, Jr. of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Lonnie (Laura) Mette of Cantonement, FL, Victor "Vic" (Cyndi) Mette of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Arthur Leon Mette and David Mette both of Jacksonville, FL; his sisters, Barbara Jean Richardson of Palatka, FL, and Susie Bahney of Jacksonville, FL; his longtime companion, Linda Mette of Jacksonville, FL; along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and special friends who he loved.

A Celebration of Bryan's Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hadlow Center for Caring Chapel 4266 Sunbeam Road Jacksonville, FL 32257. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fl. 904-964-5757.

