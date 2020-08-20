SOVEREIGN
Bryce James Sovereign, age 72, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the McGraw Hospice Center.
He was born on March 4, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan to Albert and Dorothy Sovereign. He graduated from Farmington High in 1966. Upon graduation, he continued his education at Western Michigan where he earned a bachelor degree in Advertising and Marketing.
Bryce enjoyed a successful 22-year career in the telecommunication industry. He retired in 1996 and relocated back to Jacksonville. Upon his retirement, Bryce volunteered at SCORE serving as a mentor to young entrepreneurs. After a short period of time, he was appointed Chairman of the Jacksonville office. On other days, Bryce could be found on the golf course where he was well known for spending too much time retrieving lost golf balls. As an avid Jaguar fan he attended all the games and enjoyed tailgating with his buddies. Always wanting to stay busy, his last venture was driving cars in and out of town for Tom Bush. At home, his passion was cooking – preparing gourmet meals for his wife, family and friends.
Bryce was devoted to his church and church family. His greatest joy was serving as the Junior Warden and overseeing the Church Fellowship.
He will be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit, his willingness to help others, his quick wit, and his bad jokes.
Bryce is preceded in death by his father Albert, his mother Dorothy, his brother Gary and his sisters Beverly and Darlene. He is survived by his wife Melissa, son Ryan (Christina), two grandchildren, Everett and Roxana, sister Bonnie Leach (Larry) and several nieces.
A private memorial service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Redeemer Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Redeemer Episcopal Church, 7500 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
