Cindy I am so sorry to hear about Bucky. My heart breaks for you and the kids. He was always there to help this neighbor out when needed and always fun and a hoot to be around. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and especially around the neighborhood and at the Jaguar tailgates. Know that you, Charlie Anne, Olivia and Quint are in mine and Lindsays thoughts and prayers❤

Leslie Waters

Friend