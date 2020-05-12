Bucky Wright
1958 - 2020
Wright
Bucky (Melmond Mannington Wright IV) passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2020 at the age of 61. Bucky was born in Savannah, Ga., on October 9, 1958 and lived in Jacksonville Beach ever since he was a young child. He attended Seabreeze Elementary and loved playing Pop Warner football with his many friends. He graduated from Fletcher High in 1977 and remained active with his graduating class. Bucky was a Fletcher football player, DeMolay member, prom king and track star who was loved by everyone he met.
Bucky worked in the barricade business for over thirty years. He loved entertaining and was always the life of the party. Bucky was a barbecue master, self-appointed comedian, avid golfer, loved tailgating at Jaguar games, and he excelled at skeet shooting. He loved driving his "buggy" all over the beaches, visiting his many friends. Bucky was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bucky never met a stranger and his friends were like family to him.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Wright; his children, Olivia Wright, Quint Wright, Char-Lee Ann Hastings (Daniel); grandson, Kennedy Hastings; mother, Marie Bratcher; brother, Kely Wright; sisters, Kimi Upton and Cody Swanson; his sister-in-law, Cathy, brother-in-law, Hank (Kelly) and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family from 1-4 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Guests are encouraged to wear beach casual attire as Bucky would insist on it!
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
1 entry
May 12, 2020
Cindy I am so sorry to hear about Bucky. My heart breaks for you and the kids. He was always there to help this neighbor out when needed and always fun and a hoot to be around. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and especially around the neighborhood and at the Jaguar tailgates. Know that you, Charlie Anne, Olivia and Quint are in mine and Lindsays thoughts and prayers❤
Leslie Waters
Friend
