Spinks
Caleb Leslie Spinks (KB), amazing son, loving brother, uncle, and warrior was born into this world on October 8, 1984. He now resides in his Heavenly Father's Big House after beginning his journey to Heaven in the arms of Jesus on May 24th, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Chris Spinks and Cynthia Davis, his sister Cristin Glover, his nephews Nathan and Adam Glover, niece Mia Glover. He also leaves behind a loving stepmother, Kathy Spinks, and several stepbrothers and stepsisters whom he had grown to love.
Caleb loved the sunshine, and the beach. His heart was as big as the ocean, his smile as warm as the sun, and his loving spirit embraced everyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and always strove for perfection in everything. He loved to fish, shoot sporting clays, and going on long bicycle rides. His favorite motto was, "Never Give Up", and he never did.
To honor Caleb, a Celebration of Life with lantern release will be held at 7:30pm on Friday, June 5th, on St. Augustine Beach at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine, FL, 32080.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Caleb Leslie Spinks (KB), amazing son, loving brother, uncle, and warrior was born into this world on October 8, 1984. He now resides in his Heavenly Father's Big House after beginning his journey to Heaven in the arms of Jesus on May 24th, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Chris Spinks and Cynthia Davis, his sister Cristin Glover, his nephews Nathan and Adam Glover, niece Mia Glover. He also leaves behind a loving stepmother, Kathy Spinks, and several stepbrothers and stepsisters whom he had grown to love.
Caleb loved the sunshine, and the beach. His heart was as big as the ocean, his smile as warm as the sun, and his loving spirit embraced everyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and always strove for perfection in everything. He loved to fish, shoot sporting clays, and going on long bicycle rides. His favorite motto was, "Never Give Up", and he never did.
To honor Caleb, a Celebration of Life with lantern release will be held at 7:30pm on Friday, June 5th, on St. Augustine Beach at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine, FL, 32080.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 30 to May 31, 2020.