Mr. Calvin Flemming (79) slept away on Wed., March 6, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Lorrie Flemming and Rose Mary Griffin; one son, Calvin Flemming; and sister, Mary Pendletos. Visitation for family and friends will be held 12:00pm, Thurs., March 14 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd with burial to follow at 2:00pm at the Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 13, 2019