Gissentanner
Funeral service for Mr. Calvin Gissentanner will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:30AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. He was employed by Florida Wire and Cable and retired after numerous years of dedicated services. Mr. Gissentanner is survived by his loving wife, Betty; son, Rodney Solomon Sr.; daughter, Cassandra Hodges; grandchildren, Rodney Solomon Jr. (Yolanda), Gabriele Little (Freddie), Tiffany Walters (Allen) and Demetrius Solomon Jr.; and a host of great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-7PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Holmes Glover Solomon Funeral Directors, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020