Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Gissentanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Gissentanner


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Calvin Gissentanner Obituary
Gissentanner
Funeral service for Mr. Calvin Gissentanner will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:30AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. He was employed by Florida Wire and Cable and retired after numerous years of dedicated services. Mr. Gissentanner is survived by his loving wife, Betty; son, Rodney Solomon Sr.; daughter, Cassandra Hodges; grandchildren, Rodney Solomon Jr. (Yolanda), Gabriele Little (Freddie), Tiffany Walters (Allen) and Demetrius Solomon Jr.; and a host of great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-7PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Holmes Glover Solomon Funeral Directors, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -