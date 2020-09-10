JENKINS
Graveside Service for Calvin William Jenkins, 60, will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Restlawn Cemeteries and Cremation Gardens, 3301 Moncrieff Road South. Pastor Jeffery Johnson, Officiating. Public viewing will be TODAY (Friday) from 4:00 to 7:00 p. m. in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel. The cortege will assemble at his residence at 10:00 a.m. Arrangement entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust", HARRIS MORTUARY, 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808, please sign the guest book www.harrismortuary.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com