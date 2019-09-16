Home

Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1203 Hendricks Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-1611
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1203 Hendricks Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
The House of Prayer
2214 University Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL
Calvin Reed


1943 - 2019
Calvin Reed Obituary
Reed
Calvin Lewis Reed, 75 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. A visitation will be held Friday September 20 from 4-6 pm at Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32207. Funeral Services will be Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10 am at The House of Prayer 2214 University Boulevard Jacksonville, Florida 32216
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
