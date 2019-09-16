|
|
Reed
Calvin Lewis Reed, 75 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. A visitation will be held Friday September 20 from 4-6 pm at Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32207. Funeral Services will be Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10 am at The House of Prayer 2214 University Boulevard Jacksonville, Florida 32216
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019