Cameron Lee Cooper (October 12, 1978-January 27, 2020). Our beloved Son and Brother, Cameron, departed this earth on the Lord's eagle wings to eternity. Cameron leaves behind his parents, William G. (Bill) Cooper and the Hon. Mallory D. Cooper and his older brother the Hon. W. Collins Cooper (Amanda) and niece, Hannah Mallory Cooper and many other family members on both the Cooper and Durden sides. He was predeceased by his Grandparents: the Hon. William L. and Agnes Durden, and H. L. and Catherine Cooper; and by his Aunt, Leslie Dianne Durden.
Cameron was an Episcopal High School graduate (1998) where he excelled in the following sports: football, track, soccer and wrestling. Post high school he earned a walk-on invitation in football at UCF where an injury ended his athletic career. After attending and graduating from Truett-McConnell College, Cameron took an interest in maritime boat design, attending The Landing School of Boat Building and Yacht Design, in Arundel, Maine where he graduated in 2007. He subsequently attended Southhampton Solent University, United Kingdom earning his degree in Yacht & Powercraft Design in 2011. Among many different employment experiences over the years, he participated as a diver and platform designer for the Crowley Maritime Company's salvage operation to help float the Costa Concordia passenger liner that capsized off Giglio Island, Italy. He was presently employed by Campbell Plumbing & Mechanical Contractors Southeast, Inc. as their virtual design and construction manager, a job he enjoyed very much. He took the most pleasure being outdoors in or near the water, particularly when fishing and always with his faithful K9 companion, Bohdi, who will now reside with Cameron's long-time, close friend, Jodi. Cameron was a gentle soul with a good and caring heart. We will forever miss you Son, Brother and "Uncle Cammie". Godspeed.
Memorial contributions may be made to K9s for Warriors, Seamark Ranch or the .
A memorial service will be held, Friday February 14, 2020 at 11AM, in The Lodge at OAKLAWN, Hardage Giddens 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jax. Fl. 32207. Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, 2020