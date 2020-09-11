Dill
Eleanor Camille Candeto Dill passed away peacefully at her home on September 6, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Camille was born on April 13, 1929 in Savannah, Georgia to Mary Hopkins Candeto and J. Franklin Candeto. The family moved to Jacksonville when she was an infant and she lived there for most of her life. Camille was a member of Episcopal Church of Our Saviour since 1966. She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School Class of 1947 where she was voted Most Attractive in her class. Camille worked for several years with Consolidated Naval Stores and then Eastman Kodak. She met the love of her life, Bob Dill, and they married in 1950 after his graduation from the University of Florida. They had three daughters and one son. In 1966 the family established roots in Mandarin, where Bob founded R. J. Dill, Inc., a homebuilding company of which she served as Vice President. Camille and Bob worked together in designing and building many custom and spec homes throughout South Jacksonville and Mandarin, until Bob's untimely death in 1974.
Camille was affectionately called "Gaga" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She displayed a charm about her that people were drawn to and their lives enriched by her presence. She will be remembered for her deep love and devotion to her family, her friendliness, intelligence, sense of humor, and her creativity, especially for her passionate hobby, oil painting. Many family members and good friends have been recipients of her artwork.
Camille was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bob, all of her siblings Victoria Brooks, Elizabeth Whitworth, Dorothy Goff, Franklin Candeto, Vernon Candeto and Evelyn Tucker, and nieces of several generations. Also her former son-in-law Jack Surprenant, and her close friend Dubie Chalker.
She is survived by her beloved children Marcia Onze (Robert), Robin Surprenant, Kimberly Morgan (Roger), and Joseph Dill, grandchildren Shane Surprenant (Angela), Bronwyn Onze, and Matthew Morgan (Hannah), great grandchildren Aspen Taylor and Chase Surprenant. Also many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins, including special cousin Eugenia White. Camille was the matriarch and rock of her family and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, 12236 Mandarin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223. The Rev. Joe Gibbes will be the Celebrant. A private inurnment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to H.E.A.L. Foundation, P. O. Box 140, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32004, or Florida Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence, 3009 S.W. Williston Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608.
"Grace was in all her steps, Heaven in her eyes, in every gesture dignity and love" - John Milton
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
