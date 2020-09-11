Berley
The Berley family mourns the passing of Camille Pascale Berley, 96, who peacefully passed away on September 9, 2020. Camille was born on December 26, 1923 and raised in typical fashion in Chicago, IL. Upon graduating from high school, Camille was accepted into Rosary College (now Dominican University), receiving Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Not long after the end of World War II, she met her life partner Commander Ferdinand (Fred) V. Berley, MC, U.S. Navy. They were married on June 15, 1946.
She and Fred spent the next 13 years living in the various cities to which the Navy assigned them, included Philadelphia, PA, Pensacola, FL, Bethesda, MD, and Jacksonville, FL. Prior to Fred's retirement from the service in 1959, they had fallen in love with Jacksonville and decided it was the perfect permanent home in which to raise their growing family.
During her life, her love was expressed through her family, friends, Church and community. Camille was involved in many organizations in Jacksonville including the Jacksonville Garden Club and the Catholic Women's Club. She volunteered her time as an auxiliary at Baptist Hospital and Wolfson Children's Hospital. She was also a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for 60 years. Camille devoted much of her time and resources in support of this continually growing parish. During the latter part of her life she received a special honor as an inductee in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, achieving the rank of "Lady of the Grand Cross."
Camille is survived by her children: Robert and June Berley, Victoria and William Payne, Jr., Fred and Jean Berley, John Berley and Sian Winship, and Dr. Joseph and Teresa Berley. Her grandchildren include: Holley, Jennifer, and Robert Berley, Nicole and Brad Siefert, Catherine and Stephen Marzen, William and Caitlin Payne, Frederick and Monica Berley, Patrick and Dianna Berley, and Samantha Berley and Thomas Joseph (TJ) Berley. Her great-grandchildren include: Finleigh and Brooks Seifert, Taylor, Kaleigh, Kristina Berley, Stephen, Claire Mae, Mackenzie Grace Marzen and Eleanor Mary Payne. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, of 67 years, daughter Carol Angela, daughter-in-law Sherri, and granddaughter Christina. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends.
The family will hold a visitation on September 15th at 10:00 AM at the historic church at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4214 Loretto Road in Mandarin. A funeral mass will take place at 11:00 AM, followed by interment in the church cemetery. A reception will be held at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, immediately following interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com
(904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com