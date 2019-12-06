|
|
Aguila
Captain Honorato Montalvo Aguila MD, United States Navy went home to his Heavenly Father on December 4, 2019. Honorato was born in San Jose, Batangas, Philippines, the eldest son of 9 children born to Colonel Bernardo and Rufina Aguila. After graduating from Manila Central University Medical School in the Philippines, he came to the United States to start his medical residency at St Joseph Hospital in Chicago and then began his surgical career in the states of Illinois, South Carolina, and West Virginia, saving many lives during his 15 year Medical practice in Oak Hill, West Virginia. After retiring from private practice, he served 33 years in the United States Navy as a Naval Surgeon, stationed in bases throughout the world, and serving in the Persian Gulf War and Operation Enduring Freedom.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Adelina Esguerra Aguila, his children, Elizabeth (James) Scolapio, Richard (Thu Thu) Aguila, Phillip (Elena) Aguila, Patricia (Felipe) Pia, and Michael (Michelle) Aguila, his grandchildren, Anthony, Julia, Ashley, Lauren, Mikey, Andrew, Alex, Phillip, Olivia, Maddy, and Maleah, brothers, Benedicto, Carlos, and Napoleon Aguila and many nieces and nephews.
Honorato will be remembered as the Family Patriarch, a skilled and compassionate surgeon and physician, a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, a mentor, a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He touched many lives and will be missed.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the Jacksonville Memory Gardens Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019