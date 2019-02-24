|
DIXON
Captain William C Dixon, US Navy (retired), a spry 97, took flight for his eternal heavenly assignment January 30, 2019. In Bill's 32 year Navy career he was a highly decorated naval aviator, veteran of three wars, Captain of the USS Guam. He was also greatly loved and esteemed by his family, sharing 73 years of marriage to the late Antoinette (Toni) Trout.
On March 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm a graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #5) in Jacksonville Florida. A procession will leave from Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, at 1:00 pm and return following the service, for fellowship and a slideshow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Balsam Community Center, P.O. Box 121, Balsam, NC. 28707, where a celebration of Captain Dixon's life and legacy will be held July 2nd, 2019.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019