Carl A Diekmann, age 48, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on February 3, 2019 after a brief battle with Liver Disease. He was born in Manchester, CT on February 3, 1971 to Thomas and Sarah Diekmann. Moving to Jupiter, FL in 1977 he graduated from Jupiter High School and attended Palm Beach Junior College and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1991. He is predeceased by his father Thomas Diekmann. He is survived by his mother, Sarah Diekmann, Jacksonville, FL; his brothers, Bill (Kathleen) Diekmann of Hollister, CA, Mark Diekmann of West Palm Beach, FL; his sister, Amanda Diekmann of NYC; niece, Sarah A. Diekmann, Denver, CO; nephews, Matthew Diekmann, U.S. Army in Germany, Aiden and Connor Diekmann of Hollister, CA.Carl was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be greatly missed.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223.