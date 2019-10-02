|
CRUMPLER
Carl Boyette Crumpler born July 2, 1927, in Waldo, Florida flew his last mission to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family whom he cherished and adored. Papa, as he was affectionately known by his five grandchildren lived a long and interesting life over his 92 years on God's earth.
Born and raised in Northeast Florida, he was the son of the late Carl Herring Crumpler and Minda Lee Boyette of Clinton, North Carolina. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida in 1945 and enlisted in the US Navy upon his high school graduation.
After WW II, he was honorably discharged by the Navy and enrolled at the University of Alabama where he was a varsity letterman in Basketball and a member of Air Force ROTC. Carl received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force in 1950. He was trained and served in the 52-"Charlie," "Hat in the Ring" and later the "Triple Nickel" squadrons.
In 1956, he met and married the love of his life, a Navy Nurse, Mary Jane Wilcox from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Together, Jane and Carl traveled the world raising their family in faraway places such as Okinawa, Japan, and Tehran, Iran.
By far his most challenging assignment was with the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing at Ubon Royal Thai Air Force Base in 1968. Previously, he moved his family to Orange Park, Florida in 1967 to wait for his return home and to be near his parents.
On July 5, 1968, Carl and his Combat Systems Officer, Capt. Michael Burns were forced to eject over North Vietnam during his 45th combat mission. Carl spent the next 1714 days in captivity in the Hanoi Hilton where he served in the 4th Allied POW Wing. He was released and returned during Operation Homecoming on March 14, 1973.
Carl returned home to his family and friends in Orange Park, Florida. He received the "Keys" to the City of Jacksonville by then-Mayor Hans Tanzler, who was his high school friend and fellow basketball teammate at John Gorrie Middle School and Robert E. Lee High School.
Colonel Crumpler was assigned to Eglin Air Force base in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. For his distinguished military service, Carl was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and bronze oak leaf cluster, Purple Heart; Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit and POW medals.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1977, he went to work for the McDonnell Douglas Co. in St. Louis, Missouri and later along with his friends from the Air Force formed their own consulting services company in Washington, DC.
Some of his most cherished time was spent with his family and friends on Lake Weir, Florida. He loved to fish and go boating with his five grandchildren, Carolyn, Lauren, Carl, Mathew, and Suzanne. On Lake Weir, (the Crumpler's version of "On Golden Pond") Carl built the home of his dreams that he had designed and built many times over while in captivity in North Vietnam.
Carl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Jane and their four children, Mike (Debbie) Crumpler, Todd Crumpler, Beth Crumpler and Leigh Ann (Jack) Eitler and five grandchildren.
Carl will be laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center and s Project.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019