Carl Ray Davis Jr. was called home to the Lord Sunday December 22, 2019. Carl was born at St. Vincent's Medical Center on January 19, 1994 and was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville. He is survived by loving parents mother, Beth, father, Carl Sr. As well as sister, AnnMarie, Grandparents, Steven "Pops", Grandma Darlene, Grandma Diane, Uncle Annual, Aunt Deborah and Aunt Samantha, cousins, Alexandra, Steve, Mark, Elizabeth, Dillon, Devan, Jordan, Jaymison. He was preceded in death by his two loving aunts, Sheila and Shelly. Carl was a kind, loving and thoughtful young man. He had many interests and hobbies. He loved fishing, working with his hands, cooking, golf, playing pool and so much more. He was wonderful with children and enjoyed spending time with his young cousins, Ayden, Silas and Marlee. Though taken too soon, Carl was loved by anyone lucky enough to meet him and will be missed by all. Funeral Services will be held Monday December 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Fraser Funeral Home Chapel Family will receive friends from 12-1 PM
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019