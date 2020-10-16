Arnold
Carl Edwin Arnold, Jr. 90, went to be with the Lord and his loving wife Betty Chavis Arnold on April 15, 2020. His Celebration of Life and Interment service will be October 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM. It will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, (7801 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, 32211). Because of the pandemic, and for those who are under Covid-19 restrictions, medically fragile, or live out of town, the service will be live-streamed and you are invited to join at https://youtu.be/PI0EsBd8noE
. For attendees, masks and social distancing during the service will be required. The family requests attendees to refrain from hugging and shaking hands, and a simple smile and nod of expressed sympathy will be all that is needed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Memorial Garden of St. Andrews Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice
.
