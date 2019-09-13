Home

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Committal
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
1940 - 2019
Carl Ginder Obituary
GINDER
Carl Lee Ginder, 78, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Sunday September 1, 2019. Carl was born September 3, 1940 in Leighton, Pennsylvania. He attended local schools graduating from Leighton High School class of 1958. Carl loved his country so much he joined the U.S Navy where he proudly served for 24 years. After retiring he worked as an aircraft engineer in Jacksonville, Florida. He was passionate about fishing, cooking, gardening and his 23 foot boat with a cuddy cabin. He is predeceased by his loving mother Marie Florence Ginder, and step-brother Charles Cunfer. He leaves to cherish his memories Anne N. Ginder, his loving wife of 23 years. Children Connie Jean Nehf (Craig), Carl Jason Ginder, Conrad Justin Ginder (Monique). Stepsons Jeffery D. Simon (Debra), and Steven J. Simon, along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His sister Susan Ahner (Barry Lee).
Carl was a great husband, great father and great friend
We will celebrate Carl's life with a committal ceremony in Jacksonville National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:30am
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
