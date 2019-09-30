Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Carl Ginder


1981 - 2019
Carl Ginder Obituary
Ginder
Carl Jason Ginder, 38, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born June 9, 1981 in Naples, Italy to Carl Lee and Carrie (Dee) Ginder. He attended Phillip Randolf Academy in Jacksonville. He resided in Palatka, FL where he was a retail manager.
He is predeceased by his father, Carl Lee Ginder and is survived by his mother, Carrie (Dee) Ginder; his brother, Conrad Justin Ginder; sister, Connie Nehf; grandmother, Betty Hosey; his children whom he adored, Jacob Winston, Chloe Leighann, and Cayden Jace; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jason loved his children more than life itself. He was a good man, a great son, brother, father and friend. He had a kind heart and generous spirit. He will be sorely missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home. Please visit our Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
