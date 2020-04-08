Home

Services
Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
(904) 282-9336
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
CenterPoint Baptist Church
Carl Hutton


1947 - 2020
Carl Hutton Obituary
Hutton
Carl Edward Hutton, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 4, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, FL and served his country proudly as a US Marine. He retired as a registered nurse and is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jacqueline K. Hutton; son, Carl E. Hutton III; daughter, Krysta K. (Paul) Caprood; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held 11 AM, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at CenterPoint Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Robinson officiating. Burial followed in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
