Hutton
Carl Edward Hutton, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 4, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, FL and served his country proudly as a US Marine. He retired as a registered nurse and is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jacqueline K. Hutton; son, Carl E. Hutton III; daughter, Krysta K. (Paul) Caprood; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held 11 AM, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at CenterPoint Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Robinson officiating. Burial followed in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020