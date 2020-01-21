|
|
MICHAEL
Carl Small Michael, 79, loved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Michael was born in Dover, Delaware. Son to the late Whitney Theodore Michael and Esther Beatrice Austin Michael. He retired in 1999 from Lucent Technologies after 38 years of service. He was so proud of his grandchildren and spent his days bragging about them to anyone who would listen. He loved his monthly get together with all of his telephone buddies. He also loved fishing, sports, & gardening. Mr. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Ted & Skippy. He is survived by his sister, Marjorie Katchmark; Daughters, Laurie Haskew (Mark), Linda Michael & Leslie Antunes (Peter); Grandchildren, Shayna Carter (Craig), Brooke Kobylinski (Tyler), Ashley Reiter, Alexander R. Pecci, III, Taylor Pecci, Skye Kim, Jonathan Davis (Leidy), Isaac (Zac) Davis, Jr., Amy Pierce (Michael) and Lauren Haskew; Great Grandchildren, Corbin & Capri Carter, Lennon & Crosby Kobylinski and Cole Pierce; and numerous nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either The or Hospice. At Mr. Michael's request, the family is planning a private service and no public funeral. Peeples Family Funeral Home is serving the Michael Family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020