Carl Presha, the son of the late George Sr. and Carrie Presha departed this life on January 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He will greatly be missed by his devoted siblings, Paul Presha (Barbara), Evelyn Morris (Willie), Doris Troy (Daniel), Marilyn Jackson (Robert) and Patricia Williams (Robin); sister-in-law, Gloris Presha; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 20120 at 10:00 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Mr. Presha will rest in the mortuary for visitation Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-5PM. Interment in Restlawn Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020