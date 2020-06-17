Baughman
Carl Reginald (Reggie) Baughman, Jr. passed away, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 75. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl Reginald Baughman, Sr. and Audrey Theresa Surles Baughman, he was a native Floridian, born July 26, 1944, in Jacksonville, FL.
Reggie grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, graduating from Julia Landon Junior/Senior High School, attending Southside Baptist Church in his youth, and later transferring his letter to First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. He served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1968, stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Florida and Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan. He enjoyed astronomy, photography, followed space travel, was an avid reader on many diverse topics, a member of the "Ham Radio" community, and enjoyed doing yard work. His favorite mode of transportation was his bicycle. Reggie was "The Family Historian" and his "Selflessness" showed his love of his LORD, Jesus Christ, as he was caregiver for his mother, Audrey, for 15 years.
Reggie is survived by brother Ronald David Baughman (Clare), nieces Sharon Baughman Young (Shaun), Ronda Baughman Santelli (Craig), Lindsay Baughman Chowrimootoo (Jeremy) and Lerin West Gorman (Jay). Reggie never married but he leaves behind his nieces' seven children, the "LOVES" of his life, Logan, Jaden, Kirra, Jace, Chloe, Everly, and Levi. He also leaves behind first cousins Diane Baughman Morse (Rick), along with many more cousins from his father's family, Theresa Camille Howard (Sam), Todd Calvin Surles (Cynthia), and Jon David Surles and their children, Molly, Sammy, and Bradley, on his mother's side.
Reggie is also survived by many friends and members of the Jacksonville community. It was not uncommon to see him out and about in many parts of Southside and Downtown neighborhoods. Many merchants and business owners called him friend. Reggie was strong in his faith and generous with his time as he volunteered in local community services for veterans, the homeless, and hospitals.
Naugle Funeral Home will prepare Reggie's earthly remains to be laid to rest at Hendersonville Memory Gardens in Hendersonville, TN. A local Memorial Service will be held at Southside Baptist Church on June 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a mask if possible. For those who are unable to attend, the Memorial Service will be streamed live at www.ssbc.org/watch-online. NO FLOWERS PLEASE. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) in the name of Reggie Baughman. He was very committed to supporting this non-profit organization throughout his life.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.