On the evening of August 1, 2020, Carl Vincent Simone, 88 of Ponte Vedra, Fla. went peacefully to be with Jesus. His tremendous heart finally could do no more. Carl was born in Long Island, NY but raised in KY until he was 13, before returning to Long Island. He was the son of Cosmos and Theodora Simone.
He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 64 years, Elaine Simone; loving daughters, Wendy Simone Moran, Schuyler Simone-Siefker; sons-in-law, Shane Moran and David Siefker; four adoring grandchildren, Carl Siefker, Paul Siefker, Shane Moran, Jr., and Simone Siefker. Carl has three cherished sisters, Lacresha Groen, Marietta Bosco, and JoAnn Cropper, many beloved nieces, and nephews along with an abundance of friends he truly treasured.
Carl attended Freeport High School and Hofstra University where he played almost every sport they offered. He was quite an accomplished athlete. Some of his accolades included "Long Island Golden Gloves Boxing Champion" 1949, USA Olympic Boxing Team 1950, Lacrosse Champion 1950, Thomas M. Quinn Football Award" 1949. Later in life, he found his love for tennis, golf, and deep-sea fishing. Being the skilled athlete he was, he continued his successful streak by winning Ponte Vedra Member of the Year Award for Golf in 1984, Club Champion 1985, and achieving 4 holes in one, 1994, 2000, 2008, 2012. Multiple fishing awards from the North Florida Marlin Association and various tournaments from Florida to the Bahamas.
Carl was a successful self-made businessman whose career started as a Civil Engineer. He built many highways, 23 golf courses, and airports both in the US and abroad. His last job was in the Dominican Republic where he built the golf course and infrastructure for hotels that have sparked and sustained tourism in Puerto Plata, which was a key part of improving the then dismantled economy. After a very short retirement in 1979, Carl and his family moved to Ponte Vedra and co-founded the St. Augustine Center for Living; a 60-bed program for developmentally disabled adults. This was a similar program to the one he and his wife created in upstate New York years earlier. In 1989 he began a nonprofit cooperation to serve abused and neglected children in St. Augustine, Fla. This program now serves hundreds of children each year in therapeutic group homes and community services. In 2004, he further continued his work with the developmentally disabled population by providing small community group homes and a day treatment program- St Augustine Group Homes, Adams Acers, and Daisy Adams Center.
His philanthropic work has included many board positions including United Way of St. Johns, St. Augustine Youth Services, and committee work at Our Lady Star of the Sea, to name a few. Due to the enormous impact he has had in our community, he received the "Florida's Finest Award" from the Florida Governor in 1995. He was also recognized by the Florida Coalitions for Children as "Board Member of the Year." Carl was deeply involved with the remodeling of the Our Lady Star of the Sea of which he was a member since 1979. A small lake, "Lake Simone," was named after him due to his service and dedication to his church.
Carl Simone should be remembered not only for his achievements but for the incredible role model he was to all. His deep faith in God and love for the Catholic Church was evident in his actions and words each day. He had so many gifts and talents, but his personality was by far his best gift of all. He knew no strangers… even if he could not remember your name (which happened often) it did not matter as his smile, ability to laugh with you, and at himself made him someone everyone wanted to be close to. He was known for his dapper colored outfits, terrible driving, funny sense of humor, savvy business acumen, generosity, infectious laugh, award-winning smile, and genuinely kind, loving heart. He will be missed by all who knew him and always treasured by his family. He will want us all to forgive, love, smile, and wave to all.
Due to COVID -19, the family will have a private funeral mass now and a "Celebration of Life" at a later date open to all that loved him. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Augustine Youth Services, 201 Simone Way St., Augustine, FL 32086 or www.sayskids.org
, for the Carl Simone Recreation Building that will be built in his honor.
