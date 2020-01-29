Home

Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Carl Ward Obituary
Ward
Carl Ian Ward, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on January 15, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12noon at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 2407 Rev. S.L. Badger Jr. Circle. Mr. Ward's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
