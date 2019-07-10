Home

Carla Myra Abraham went to be with the Lord on her 56th Birthday (6-11-63 - 6-11-19) after a battle with cancer. Carla will be Greatly Missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her Mom, Hazel Myra Nolan Abraham, and stepmom, Mary Lee Hartley Abraham, her sisters Debbie & Carmelita. She is survived by her children Rachel & Neil, Dad David, sister Tonya & brother Michael, grandmother Carmen, several stepsisters & stepbrother, several nieces & nephews. R.I.P. Dearest Carla. Celebration of Life at Rascals Pub Saturday, July 20th 2 pm.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 10 to July 11, 2019
