GATES

Funeral service for Carlene Dukes Gates , 72, who passed away on April 9, 2019, will be held

Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Gates was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a longtime resident currently she was residing in Kingsland, Georgia. She was a homemaker who loved her family very much and enjoyed spending quality time with them. She was a member of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brady and Isabelle Dukes, and 3 brothers, Rufus Dukes, Walter Dukes and Eugene Dukes.

Survivors include her 2 daughters, Tina Gates Chandler, and Sheryll Gates Williams; 2 sons, Richard William Gates Jr. (Boogie) (Angela Gilley Gates), Joshua Ryan Gates and his Fiancée (Marjorie Root); 1 brother, James Dukes (Patsy Dukes); 1 sister, Mary Dukes Simmons; 11 grandchildren, Justina Spaulding, William Chandler (Chance), Summer Chandler, Joshua Gates, Jacob Brock, Savannah Pierce, Destiny Long, Kesla Gates, Richard Gates III (Ricky), Katie Gates, and Kayla Gates; 3 Great-grandsons, River Melendez, Brandon Gates and Jace Gates. Her best friend for life, Carol Schaedel and her faithful dog, Precious Gates.