Carlos R. Jones, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Restoration Church, 1677 Southside Blvd. with Pastor John Morgan and Pastor Jim Hull, officiating. His family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 PM at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Peeples Family Funeral Home
is serving the Jones Family.
