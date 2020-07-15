1/
Carlos Jones
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES
Carlos R. Jones, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Restoration Church, 1677 Southside Blvd. with Pastor John Morgan and Pastor Jim Hull, officiating. His family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 PM at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Peeples Family Funeral Home (www.pffh.com) is serving the Jones Family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved