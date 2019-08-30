Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-2522
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlyeene Brannan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlyeene Brannan


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Carlyeene Brannan Obituary
BRANNAN
Brannan, Carlyeene Redd, 83, passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born in Groveland, Florida August 29, 2019 and graduated from Groveland High School in 1954 in Groveland, Florida. She lived in Jacksonville since 1955, except for a short time in Georgia and Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lewie B. Brannan, father Richard Redd, mother Lucille Redd, brothers Samuel W. Redd, Richard Noel Redd, Richard Noel's wife, Gayle Redd, and nephew Derek Redd.
Survivors include her daughter Shonda Brannan Abercrombie, son-in-law John L. Abercrombie II, grandchildren Harrison, Reed, and Anna Abercrombie, nephews David Redd, Tommy Draper (Michelle), Kenny, Robert, Gary, and John Clark (Cherie), and Chris Clark (Lori) and their daughter Kayla, and wonderful cousin Patty Grant.
Services are entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32207 904-396-2522 on Wednesday September 4, 2019. The family will receive friends at Greenlawn funeral home on Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am. Her funeral service will be held immediately after at 11 am. Carlyeene Brannan will be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery following her funeral at approximately 12 pm.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice for their special care of Mrs. Brannan.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlyeene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now