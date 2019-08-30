|
|
BRANNAN
Brannan, Carlyeene Redd, 83, passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born in Groveland, Florida August 29, 2019 and graduated from Groveland High School in 1954 in Groveland, Florida. She lived in Jacksonville since 1955, except for a short time in Georgia and Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lewie B. Brannan, father Richard Redd, mother Lucille Redd, brothers Samuel W. Redd, Richard Noel Redd, Richard Noel's wife, Gayle Redd, and nephew Derek Redd.
Survivors include her daughter Shonda Brannan Abercrombie, son-in-law John L. Abercrombie II, grandchildren Harrison, Reed, and Anna Abercrombie, nephews David Redd, Tommy Draper (Michelle), Kenny, Robert, Gary, and John Clark (Cherie), and Chris Clark (Lori) and their daughter Kayla, and wonderful cousin Patty Grant.
Services are entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32207 904-396-2522 on Wednesday September 4, 2019. The family will receive friends at Greenlawn funeral home on Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am. Her funeral service will be held immediately after at 11 am. Carlyeene Brannan will be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery following her funeral at approximately 12 pm.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice for their special care of Mrs. Brannan.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019