Cosgrove
Carman (Buck) Cosgrove, 89, Jacksonville, FL passed away with family at his side on 2 Nov 2020. He was born 5 August 1931 in Camden, NJ as the only son of Thelma C. and Coleman R. Cosgrove. Carman was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Coast Guard. After fulfilling his military commitment, he married Edith May Miller in 1956 in Collingswood, NJ. He was an institutional food salesman for most of his working career. Buck was resident at the Fountains at Mill Cove Retirement Community since 2010 and had many fond memories of friends and staff there, especially his time working at the country store. He was a long time resident of Collingswood and Cherry Hill, New Jersey as well. Carman is predeceased by his wife, Edith, of 43 years, and survived by his sons Coleman J. Cosgrove and his wife Sheryl Cosgrove (Churchill) and J. Patrick Carpenter and his wife Kathryn M. Carpenter (Wendehorst), grandchildren Shannon Leigh Sarkees, Erin Nicole "Nicki" Cosgrove and Krystina Marie (Tina) Carpenter and great grandchildren Keegan and Sloan Sarkees. Buck had a simple request for his passing. Raise a glass. So we will honor that wish by raising a glass at 8 PM 11 November 2020 in his honor.
