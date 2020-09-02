Brodeur
Carmel Johns Brodeur passed peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Carmel was born in Jacksonville on January 25, 1926 to Loviece Johns and Gladys Lopez Barrett. She grew up in a large and loving family and attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School, graduating Valedictorian of her Senior Class. It was during these years that Carmel met the love of her life, Bob, at a CYO dance.
After graduating from high school, Carmel worked for an insurance agency in downtown Jacksonville, while Bob joined the Navy to serve his country. After the war, the high school sweethearts were married at Immaculate Conception Church on August 7, 1948 and the two were blessed with five children. Having grown up an only child, family was everything to Carmel. She loved her husband and children more than anything, and worked hard to create a loving and happy home for them. In 1961, Carmel and Bob started their own business, Brodeur Personnel Service. Twelve years later, Carmel went to work for State Farm Insurance Company and eventually became the Assistant Director of Personnel of the regional office. Carmel retired in 1988; she and Bob enjoyed many years of travel, golf, and family. Carmel was a devout Catholic who was active at Christ the King Catholic Church for nearly 50 years, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and lector with Bob. They lived a full and happy life together until Bob passed in 2013. Carmel dearly missed him, but she continued caring for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a source of wisdom and love for all of us and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Carmel is survived by her five children, Stephen (Judie), Julie (George), Carmel Anne (Ernest), Mark (Dean), and Jeanne. Carmel was also blessed with 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 720 N. Arlington Road, Jacksonville, Florida at 11:00 am. with Fr. William Kelly officiating. Internment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
Internment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
