|
|
CUTRER
Carmel Fernanda Cutrer, 93, passed away on April 21, 2019. She was born in New York City, NY. Mrs. Cutrer was predeceased by her parents: Atmos and Anita Asno; first husband, Tom Gregg; and second husband, Onice Cutrer. She is survived by a host of extended family and friends. The family will honor Mrs. Cutrer's wishes for no formal services.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 28, 2019