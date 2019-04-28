Home

Carmel Fernanda Cutrer

Carmel Fernanda Cutrer Obituary
CUTRER
Carmel Fernanda Cutrer, 93, passed away on April 21, 2019. She was born in New York City, NY. Mrs. Cutrer was predeceased by her parents: Atmos and Anita Asno; first husband, Tom Gregg; and second husband, Onice Cutrer. She is survived by a host of extended family and friends. The family will honor Mrs. Cutrer's wishes for no formal services.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 28, 2019
