Carmen Diego Rowe, 93 years young, was born in Pasadena, California. Carmen passed on April 25, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. Carmen, a child of the Great Depression, carried within her an innate compassion for humankind which endeared her to becoming a registered nurse during World War II. As such, Carmen completed all training and clinical requirements under a compressed schedule of 30 months at various educational institutions in California to become a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, the largest federal nurse training program ever. She was based at San Joaquin General Hospital at French Camp, California, and additionally was on staff in New York hospitals. Carmen relocated from the West Coast to the East Coast after marrying her husband and settled in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1956. She gained a position on the nursing staff at St. Vincent's Hospital and, in order to get to work, first had to learn how to drive a car and then navigate from West Jacksonville to Riverside—quite a trip for a young woman at that time. She also held a nursing position at Duval County Public Health Service during 1960's, and then took a position at Children's Medical Services in association with Hope Haven Children's Hospital, the South's first hospital dedicated solely to caring for children. She oversaw the care of hundreds of children until her retirement in 1992. Carmen valued education at all levels and fulfilled a lifelong goal of gaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of North Florida while in her sixties prior to retiring from a distinguished career in nursing. She also completed theological education at The University of the South in 2007. Upon retirement, Carmen fully engaged in many activities that she longed to do as early on as a young child. She was always open to learning and trying new things while staying true to many that she dearly loved such as reading and traveling. Carmen learned how to quilt, developed great skill at watercolor painting, and loved strength and flexibility training. She nurtured native plants in her yard, and you could always find vases or bowls of flowers as they came into bloom each year. She greatly enjoyed visiting historic and cultural sites both nationally and internationally. Carmen traveled with her daughter Rexine and her family to China and Israel, and toured Italy with her church group. She also crisscrossed the United States to visit children, grandchildren, and her family in California throughout her life. Carmen was a regular attendee of services at Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in Mandarin and served as a member of the bell choir that performed at holiday services. She regularly assisted with making flower arrangements that were delivered to church members during their hospital and convalescence stays. Always young at heart, Carmen strived to live each day to the best of her ability. She truly loved being with friends and family whether it was an impromptu lunch out, a large holiday gathering, or just quiet time watching the night sky. Carmen was inspirational, a living model of the heights a person could achieve through diligence and faith. She shared her wisdom and her insight and, most importantly, shared herself and her talents. Carmen is preceded in death by her grandson, Karl Rowe Fagerquist; her mother, Refugio Diego, and father, Zeferino Diego; her sisters Mary Blanco, Lucy Perez, Beatrice Cuellar, Esther Barrios, and brothers Elias, Zeferino Jr., Peter Paul, and Eliseo. She is survived by her husband, Rex Rowe; daughters Susan (and William) Paraska; Rexine (and Charles) Trager; Julie Seaman; Janet Rowe (and Debby Rogers); and son David (and Marlene) Rowe. Carmen is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services for Carmen Diego Rowe will be held May 1, 2020 at Mandarin Cemetery, Jacksonville, Florida, with The Reverend Joseph Gibbes officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmen Diego Rowe's memory may be made to Hubbard House (www.hubbardhouse.org), to The Donna Foundation (breastcancermarathon.com), or to Ronald McDonald House Charities Jacksonville (rmhcjacksonville.org).
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020