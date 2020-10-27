Jepsen
Carol Ann Jepsen, 77, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Orange Park, FL. Carol was born August 8, 1943 in Jacksonville, FL, to the late Howard M. and Esther DeNazarie Luck.
She attended Florida State University and retired from J.C. Penney after 20 years of employment. Carol was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian church. Growing up, Carol was a ballerina and continued to love ballet her whole life. She also loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She was a lover of cats, and they especially loved her.
Carol is survived by her husband, James; children, Jeffrey "Jeff" (Harriet) and Amy Smith (Josh); grandchildren, Brennen "Brenn", Mackenzie, Grayson and Kylie; sister, Cathy Barr (Roger); nieces, Melissa, Susan and Jennifer as well as many other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., both at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Orange Park Medical Center and Haven Hospice for the wonderful care given to Carol.
In lieu of flowers donations suggested to Safe Animal Shelter, https://safeanimalshelter.com/donations/donate/
.
