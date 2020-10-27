1/1
Carol Ann Jepsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jepsen
Carol Ann Jepsen, 77, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Orange Park, FL. Carol was born August 8, 1943 in Jacksonville, FL, to the late Howard M. and Esther DeNazarie Luck.
She attended Florida State University and retired from J.C. Penney after 20 years of employment. Carol was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian church. Growing up, Carol was a ballerina and continued to love ballet her whole life. She also loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She was a lover of cats, and they especially loved her.
Carol is survived by her husband, James; children, Jeffrey "Jeff" (Harriet) and Amy Smith (Josh); grandchildren, Brennen "Brenn", Mackenzie, Grayson and Kylie; sister, Cathy Barr (Roger); nieces, Melissa, Susan and Jennifer as well as many other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., both at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Orange Park Medical Center and Haven Hospice for the wonderful care given to Carol.
In lieu of flowers donations suggested to Safe Animal Shelter, https://safeanimalshelter.com/donations/donate/.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved