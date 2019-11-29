|
|
Cassidy
Carol Tompkins Cassidy died peacefully in her home on November 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving children and devoted caregivers.
Born on June 16, 1931, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Claude Alvera Tompkins and Lillian Powell Tompkins, she attended West Riverside Elementary School, John Gorrie Junior High, and Lee High School. While attending Duke University she was an active member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. On July 14, 1951, she wed Richard Carney Cassidy. Over the course of their 53 years of marriage, they were consistently loving, supportive and very involved in the lives of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The extended Cassidy family, as well as their devoted, wide circle of friends, afforded them many happy and cherished times. Carol and Richard were fortunate to have traveled widely; they also created special memories with family and friends while boating in Florida and the Bahamas, and sharing their beloved "Homestead" in Nassau County as well as their home in Cashiers, NC.
Carol was a longtime communicant of St. Marks Episcopal Church and a past member of its Altar Guild. She was a past President of the Junior League of Jacksonville, a past President of the Speech and Hearing Clinic and a past Chairman of the Mothers March of Dimes for Duval County. She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the state of Florida, a founding member and a past President of Laurel Garden Circle, a life member of the Garden Club of Jacksonville, a member of the Memorial Park Association and the Council of the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens. Mrs. Cassidy was a member of The Florida Yacht Club, Timuquana Country Club, and the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club.
Her greatest gifts in life and true joy were her devoted three children, nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren together with her cherished friends and other family members, each of whom constantly enriched her life. Book Club, Bridge groups, WOW friends, as well as two treasured gentlemen, kept her vibrant and happily involved in her later years.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister-in-law Nancy C. Boone, and her brothers-in-law, Arch W. Cassidy, and Joseph H. Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia C. Naughton (Jim) and her sons, Richard C. Cassidy, Jr ( Missy) and John T. Cassidy, Sr (Heather). Her surviving grandchildren are Caroline Nichols (Gene), Austin Holland (Rob), Anne Brent (John), Richard Cassidy, III (Megan), Elizabeth Berg (Baker), John Cassidy, Jr (CeeCee), William Cassidy (Heather), Robert Cassidy and Michael Cassidy. Catherine and Richard Nichols, Lillian Holland, Margaret, Simms and Bowen Brent, Addison and Charlie Cassidy, Henry Baker, Carter Cassidy, and Beau and Abram Cassidy are her surviving great-grandchildren. Her sisters-in-law Lo B. Cassidy and Julie C. Williams, as well as her brother-in-law James P. Cassidy (Miki), survive her together with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Sherry Allgood, Lamont Bates, Beth Owens, and Shirl Frazier, as well as her Hospice team, who provided dedicated, loving care, treasured companionship, and comfort.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Marks Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Marks Episcopal Church.
Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019