Dorsey
Mrs. Carol Lee Glaze Dorsey was born June 3, 1929 in Vermillion, KS and peacefully went to be with Jesus on July 29, 2020. She was the daughter of Allie Pearl Craycraft Glaze and Homer Winslow Glaze. She was 91 years old and preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Glaze and her husband of 72 years, Bernice Leon (Lucky) Dorsey.
Carol is mother to Sheron Dorsey-Willson (Jack) and Gail Dorsey Whitehead (Mel), Granny to six grandchildren and GiGi to 12 great-grandchildren. She loved and is loved by many dedicated nieces and nephews.
Carol and Lucky lived in the same neighborhood in Riverside/Avondale for over fifty years. Carol was the caregiver for several and many benefited from her consistent phone calls and prayers. She always made time to listen. They were long-time members of Avondale United Methodist Church and the Faithful Friends Sunday School Class.
After graduating from Xray Technician training in Kansas City, MO, Carol had a long career as an Xray Technician in various hospitals in Georgia and Florida. At the age of 62, she received a second degree in Anatomy from Florida Community College Jacksonville.
In her final years, she resided at Windsor Ortega Assisted Living in Jacksonville where she was lovingly cared for by many skilled and professional staff who became like family. She was well-loved and respected in the community.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to have large gatherings. Memorials may be addressed to Grace United Methodist Church, in care of Feed My Sheep, 1822 Madison Street, Lawtey, FL 32058.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com